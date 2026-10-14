Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police asks sacked JNU professor, Congress MP Akoijam to join probe

Delhi Police asks sacked JNU professor, Congress MP Akoijam to join probe

The notice comes after the university initiated action against the MP following its internal enquiry

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has served a notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was sacked from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following sexual harassment allegations, asking him to join the investigation.

The notice comes after the university initiated action against the MP following its internal enquiry.

Police are yet to disclose further details about the case, including the nature of the investigation and the allegations being examined.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, charges he has denied.

 

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year.

The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Absence of name from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion, ECI tells Bombay HC

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC seeks FSSAI stand on PIL against non-dairy, analogous 'paneer'

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

Delhi High Court sets 90-day notice rule for allotment of Ramlila grounds

Rahul Gandhi

Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, we will reclaim it: Rahul Gandhi

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Neet-UG 2026 paper leak case

Topics : Delhi Police JNU professor

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 4:03 PM IST