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Home / India News / Delhi Police Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Delhi Police Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

The two leaders reached the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden around 11 am, where a team of officers is questioning them

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das, right, and Ashutosh Ranka (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with an investigation, police sources said.

The two leaders reached the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden around 11 am, where a team of officers is questioning them, the sources said.

They appeared before the Crime Branch in connection with two FIRs registered against them for allegedly entering the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The two FIRs, registered at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations, were later transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. Both leaders were summoned to join the probe earlier as well, but they had earlier sought more time and did not appear.

 

The cases relate to the alleged violation of restrictions at Jantar Mantar, where CJP members had staged a protest and unfurled the national flag.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 1:47 PM IST