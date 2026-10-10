Delhi Police detains 30-40 people with criminal records before CJP protest
Preventive action has been taken across 15 districts, with police also intensifying surveillance outside the residences of people suspected of mobilising crowds for the Oct 10 protest at Jantar Mantar
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Delhi Police has detained people with criminal records across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.
According to sources, around 30 to 40 people with criminal records have been picked up from all 15 districts as the police stepped up security arrangements to maintain law and order.
Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people who could mobilise people or influence them to participate in the proposed demonstration, the source said.
Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such people as part of the security measures, added the source.
Security arrangements have been tightened across Delhi in view of the proposed protest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 8:05 AM IST