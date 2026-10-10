Delhi Police expects 7,000 protesters, directs personnel to show restraint

Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said.

During a briefing ahead of the planned demonstration, police personnel were instructed not to react to any provocative acts by protesters and to maintain calm throughout the operation, they said.

Sources said Delhi Police has made it clear that no unauthorised gathering will be allowed. Personnel have been directed to detain those arriving to participate in the protest and shift them to designated detention centres.

Action may also be taken against individuals claiming to be independent journalists if they attempt to provoke police personnel or create a confrontation, depending on the circumstances, they said.

On the possibility of shifting the protesters to Ramlila Maidan, police clarified that no application seeking permission to hold a demonstration there has been received so far.

A formal application will have to be submitted before the authorities concerned to take a decision on the matter.

Senior officers have also directed police personnel to ensure that the entire force functions in a disciplined and professional manner. Senior police officers will remain present at the spot and take necessary decisions depending on the situation.

This comes in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Heavy police deployment has been made to maintain law and order condition in several parts of the national capital.