Delhi Police files attempt to murder among 14 charges for July 20 CJP rally

An FIR registered regarding the July 20 violence near Kartavya Path during the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" rally invokes 13 charges, including attempt to murder, with Delhi Police sources alleging that protesters attacked personnel with the intention of killing them while trying to breach security barricades.

According to the FIR, registered at the Kartavya Path police station based on an inspector's complaint, a large group of protesters attempted to break through police barricades erected to prevent them from entering the high-security zone around Parliament.

It details police's account of the clashes that took place on Rafi Marg during a protest march towards Parliament. When stopped, protesters allegedly hurled stones, slippers and other objects at police personnel and physically assaulted them, leaving several officers injured, police sources said.

The FIR also accuses the protesters of damaging government property, including police vehicles, during the violence. According to official figures, the clashes left over 200 police personnel and more than 60 protesters injured.

Police are examining CCTV footage, mobile phone videos and other digital evidence to identify those involved in the violence. The investigation is underway.

The FIR invokes 13 provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), besides sections relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, obstructing government officials from discharging duty, causing damage to public property and other offences.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation began on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and reforms in the education system.