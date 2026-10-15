Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police files FIR against journalist over alleged casteist remarks

Delhi Police files FIR against journalist over alleged casteist remarks

Earlier, the independent journalist had alleged sexual assault charges against the ACP and an enquiry of her complaint is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police

Delhi Police

Delhi Police

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an independent journalist and others on a complaint by one of its officers alleging casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 356(2) (Defamation) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, posted in Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district.

Earlier, the independent journalist had alleged sexual assault charges against the ACP and an enquiry of her complaint is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

 

According to the FIR, Bhagat was performing law-and-order duty at Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Mehgwal caste in public view near Buta Singh roundabout and questioning his appointment as an ACP.

The complainant alleged that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his official duties.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Govt apologises to SC over October 10 Delhi curbs, denies wilful defiance

Police officers stand near a small fire, amid an anti-government protest by students, in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026 | REUTERS

Albania's capital sees 8-hour riots as students join anti-govt protests

delhi metro, metro

Delhi protests: DMRC tells SC no metro services were curtailed or cancelled

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Delhi Police asks sacked JNU professor, Congress MP Akoijam to join probe

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Don't come in protesting students' way, they are India's voice: Rahul to PM

However, around 3 pm, the journalist allegedly accused him of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters and, along with her colleagues, repeatedly confronted him, thereby obstructing his official work.

The FIR further alleges that the independent journalist and others staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station later that evening, raised slogans against the ACP.

Bhagat also alleged that posts and reels containing similar accusations were circulated on X and Instagram by her and certain members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh.

The ACP claimed that the caste-related remarks, public accusations and social media posts caused him mental distress and damaged his reputation.

The FIR also mentions that the journalist's separate complaint alleging sexual assault by the ACP had been transferred to the Crime Branch and was under enquiry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi weather today: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms

The Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires

3 Indian students die in Germany fire; suspect arrested on homicide charges

HPL arm's ₹6,000 crore chemical plant inaugurated in West Bengal

HPL arm's ₹6,000 crore chemical plant inaugurated in West Bengal

Internet ban

Datanomics: Internet shutdowns dip but India still ranks second globallypremium

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka HC upholds UBL share pledge over banks' ₹6,203 crore claim

Topics : Delhi Police Journalist Protest

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBigg Boss 20Stocks to BuyIDBI Bank Stake SaleGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 9:39 AM IST