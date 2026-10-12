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Home / India News / Delhi Police gets 300 social media posts taken down for spreading 'rumours'

Delhi Police gets 300 social media posts taken down for spreading 'rumours'

The action comes days after police arrested a man for allegedly using AI tools to create, circulate a fabricated video depicting a police officer sexually harassing a woman journalist during protest

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Police teams are scanning online platforms, while further action is being taken against content found to be spreading misinformation or attempting to incite unrest (Photo: Adobestock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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Delhi Police is monitoring various social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation amid protests in the capital, with around 300 posts allegedly aimed at spreading rumours or creating public unrest taken down, police sources said on Monday.

The action comes days after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create and circulate a fabricated video depicting a police officer sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, allegedly circulated the video falsely portraying a police personnel in an objectionable manner, police said. The incident is being investigated separately from the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against police personnel by women journalists.

 

The police have also approached social media platform X seeking the removal of objectionable and allegedly misleading content linked to the protests, sources said.

The social media monitoring exercise is aimed at identifying fabricated content, misleading claims and posts that could potentially disturb public order, they added.

Police teams are scanning online platforms, while further action is being taken against content found to be spreading misinformation or attempting to incite unrest, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Police Social Media Social media apps Protest Fake news

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 3:55 PM IST