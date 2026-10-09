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Home / India News / Delhi Police registers 25 FIRs over SIR protests, Rahul, Priyanka named

Delhi Police registers 25 FIRs over SIR protests, Rahul, Priyanka named

The cases since October 2 involve alleged vandalism, assaults, obstruction of government work and violation of prohibitory orders during protests against the electoral roll revision

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Police have taken action against protesters following repeated incidents of alleged lawlessness during the demonstrations (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

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The Delhi Police have registered 25 FIRs related to the SIR protests in the national capital since October 2, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among those named, sources said.

The cases relate to alleged vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work and violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district.

Police have taken action against protesters following repeated incidents of alleged lawlessness during the demonstrations, a police source said.

The opposition MPs have held a series of protests in the national capital after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to multiple decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Delhi Police Protest

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 1:41 PM IST