Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police seals news agency UNI's office, cites high court order

Delhi Police seals news agency UNI's office, cites high court order

The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team

Delhi Police

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police on Friday sealed news agency UNI's office here, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media".

The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

 

The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises.

Also Read

Air India

A-I Delhi-Vancouver flight returns after 7 hours over operational issue

Jayant Chaudhary

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary gets death threat, caller traced in Bengal

Delhi police

Security intensified in Delhi ahead of Eid amid Uttam Nagar tension

Ashish Sood

Delhi Home Minister orders city-wide fire audit to eliminate 'safety gaps'

Fire, Fire accident

Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi's ITO, no casualties

The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency.

The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's plea.

The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India".

"In an unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India, the Rafi Marg office of the nation's oldest news agency, United News of India (UNI), was literally attacked by a police force that would put an anti-terror operation to shame.

"Employees were not given time to even collect their belongings or hear from management. The management has been left outside, and employees are being beaten inside," the Statesman said in a post on X.

UNI said on X, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom."  In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation. The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground.

Meanwhile, a person in the background can be heard objecting, saying, "Ye kya kar rahi ho madam, haath-pair toot jayega" and "Ye kya tareeka hai."  UNI alleged that its staff members were forcibly evicted, with several not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings, and women journalists were manhandled by teams of Delhi Police.

"Some Delhi Police personnel were reportedly intoxicated while on duty. Two lawyers and Delhi Police personnel allegedly abused several individuals," the agency said.

"The premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi has been taken over by the Government of India on 20.03.2026 pursuant to the judgment dated 20.03.2026 of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Any entry, occupation, or use of the said premises by any person without authorization of L&DO is strictly prohibited and will invite action under law," read a notice pasted at the news agency's office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM reaches out to West Asian leaders on Eid amid energy security concerns

pakhala, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chief Secretary Anu Garg at Pakhala Parba in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Odisha enters Guinness records with Pakhala Divas, serves over 1 tonne

Vikram Doraiswami (Photo: ANI)

China welcomes Vikram Doraiswami's appointment as India's new envoy

UAE, Iran war

West Asia crisis: Indian national killed in Iranian attack on Riyadh

Supreme Court

SC flags officials' liability over illegal mining in Chambal sanctuary

Topics : Delhi Police Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis