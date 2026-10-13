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Home / India News / Delhi Police seeks CAPF deployment extension till Oct 20 amid protest fears

Delhi Police seeks CAPF deployment extension till Oct 20 amid protest fears

In a letter to MHA, police requested that the deployment, which was scheduled to end on Monday, be extended to maintain law and order and deal with any potential situation

Delhi security, security, Delhi Protest

Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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Delhi Police has sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi till October 20, citing the possibility of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, sources said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, police requested that the deployment, which was scheduled to end on Monday, be extended to maintain law and order and deal with any potential situation.

"A total of 301 CAPF companies had been approved for deployment in Delhi, including 221 companies cleared on October 6 and another 80 on October 8," a source said.

 

Of the additional 80 companies, 28 had not reported to Delhi Police as of Monday, the sources said.

They said police have flagged the possibility of demonstrations at several sensitive locations, including Jantar Mantar, Election Commission, Parliament House and India Gate.

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Demonstrations by the Bhim Army, student organisations and other political groups are also among the concerns cited by police.

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in different parts of Delhi.

Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points. Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Police CAPF Central Armed Police Forces CAPF Protest Delhi

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 9:57 AM IST