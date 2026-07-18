Delhi Police shifts Wangchuk to hospital on day 21 of his hunger strike

Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike, was shifted to a hospital following a brief commotion during the exercise, police said.

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said.

Barricades have been erected and security personnel positioned at key points to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order after his health deteriorated.

"Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to appropriate government hospital which was much needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," he said.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

Police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise while the high court's directions were being implemented, leading to a brief commotion.

"The protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement said.

Police said adequate security arrangements had been put in place across the New Delhi district as a precautionary measure.

They also appealed to the protesters to cooperate with the authorities, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.