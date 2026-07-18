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Home / India News / Delhi Police shifts Wangchuk to hospital on day 21 of his hunger strike

Delhi Police shifts Wangchuk to hospital on day 21 of his hunger strike

The activist was shifted from Jantar Mantar to a hospital on medical advice after his condition deteriorated, with Delhi Police citing High Court orders and urging protesters to end the agitation

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is attended by a medical professional as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke looks on during a protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike, was shifted to a hospital following a brief commotion during the exercise, police said.

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said.

Barricades have been erected and security personnel positioned at key points to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order after his health deteriorated.

 

"Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to appropriate government hospital which was much needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," he said.

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In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

Police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise while the high court's directions were being implemented, leading to a brief commotion.

"The protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement said.

Police said adequate security arrangements had been put in place across the New Delhi district as a precautionary measure.

They also appealed to the protesters to cooperate with the authorities, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Hunger strike Delhi Police Jantar Mantar

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

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