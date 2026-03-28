Delhi Police to reserve 20% constable posts for ex-Agniveers: MHA

Delhi Police will reserve 20 per cent of constable (executive) posts for former Agniveers, with exemptions from the physical efficiency test and relaxation in the upper age limit, according to a Ministry of Home Affairs notification.

The move comes as part of amendments to the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, notified on Friday, formalising the force's recruitment policy in line with the Centre's broader plan to absorb Agniveers into security forces after their four-year tenure in the armed forces.

Detailed procedures for conducting recruitment tests, including written examinations and physical measurements, will be issued separately by the Commissioner of Police.

As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will get a three-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for recruitment to the post of constable (executive), which currently stands at 18-25 years. Additionally, candidates from the first batch of the Agniveer scheme will be eligible for a further five-year relaxation, effectively extending their upper age limit to 30 years.

In a significant concession, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), one of the most competitive stages of the recruitment process that typically includes endurance events such as running.

However, they will still have to meet prescribed physical measurement and medical standards, which remain unchanged for all candidates.

The notification institutionalises an earlier decision approved by then Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who had cleared 20 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in Delhi Police's constable recruitment. Until now, police constables were appointed through 100 per cent direct recruitment.