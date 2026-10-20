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Home / India News / Delhi Police transfers trespassing case against CJP leaders to Crime Branch

Delhi Police transfers trespassing case against CJP leaders to Crime Branch

Police have now transferred the case to the Inter State Cell unit of Crime Branch for further investigation

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das, right, and Ashutosh Ranka (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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Delhi Police on Monday transferred the trespassing case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Crime Branch unit, shortly after their judicial custody was extended by two days, according to police sources.

An FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223A (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 332 (house-trespass to commit an offence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Another FIR was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

 

Police have now transferred the case to the Inter State Cell unit of Crime Branch for further investigation.

Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate for allegedly trespassing into private premises to reach Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site a day before, and violating bonds requiring them to maintain peace.

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Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months and released on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

The trio and other CJP members were detained on October 13 after they allegedly entered the Jantar Mantar area, raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and unfurling the national flag.

According to Delhi Police, the protesters allegedly entered the denotified protest site by trespassing through private premises and obstructed police personnel from discharging their official duties.

On Monday, Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial remand for two more days after being produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Police Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 7:35 AM IST