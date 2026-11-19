As part of its drive to curb vehicular pollution, Delhi Police impounded over 17,000 end-of-life vehicles (EOL) in the Capital between January 1 and November 2 this year, Hindustan Times reported, citing data shared by Delhi Traffic Police

Of the seized vehicles, 16,918 were two-wheelers, while 164 were cars. The remaining vehicles were three-wheelers and others, the report said.

9,916 end-of-life (EoL) vehicles impounded across Zone-I

Separately, traffic police in Zone-I, which covers the central, eastern and northern traffic ranges, impounded 9,916 EOL vehicles during the year, according to PTI.

The traffic police launched a special drive called “EOL Vehicles Awareness Mela’ in Zone-1, which covers central, eastern and northern traffic ranges of the city, to encourage people to surrender such vehicles and scrap them only at authorised facilities.

During the November 12-16 drive, 240 end-of-life vehicles (EOLVs) were impounded and sent for scrapping after their owners surrendered them. These included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, the report quoted Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya as saying. The programme saw the participation of nearly 5,000 people at multiple locations across the city.

25,610 vehicles fined for not carrying PUC certificates

Delhi Police also issued 25,610 challans to vehicles found without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates between November 1 and 17. During the same period, authorities turned back 30,742 non-BS-VI vehicles at the city's borders and fined 2,817 others, imposing penalties totalling ₹5.42 crore.

The CAQM invoked Stage II of GRAP on November 2 after Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'Very Poor' category. The measures included intensified dust-control operations, higher parking fees and restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets.

Stage III was imposed on November 6 after the AQI reached 382, with restrictions on construction and demolition activities, curbs on certain vehicles and hybrid classes for younger students. It was revoked on November 17 as air quality improved.