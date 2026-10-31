Delhi pollution curbs: Outside non BS-VI vehicles banned, 2x parking fees

Delhi will impose a series of sweeping restrictions from November 1 to combat winter air pollution, including barring older vehicles registered outside the city, suspending most outdoor construction activities, doubling parking fees and limiting physical attendance in government and private offices to 50 per cent.

The restrictions, which will remain in force for varying periods between November 1 and February 28, will be backed by special enforcement teams, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Under the new measures, vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-IV or older emission standards will be prohibited from operating in the city from November 1 to January 31.

CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified exempt vehicles will be allowed to ply.

All dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will also remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects subject to prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work may continue provided dust-control standards are followed.

In addition, a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring specified exemptions, will be imposed between December 10 and January 20.

The government has also directed that parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi be doubled from November 1 to February 28. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will, however, be exempt from the hike.

Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services will be exempted as per prescribed norms.

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

The restrictions will be enforced by the Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and municipal authorities, among other agencies.

Vehicles violating the entry restrictions will be identified through ANPR cameras installed at Delhi's entry points and other key locations. E-challans will be generated against non-compliant vehicles, while the traffic police will take action, including impounding vehicles, as per rules. Dedicated teams will also conduct physical inspections.

At construction sites, teams from the DPCC, municipal bodies and other agencies will carry out inspections. Unauthorised construction or demolition activities will attract immediate work-stop notices and environmental compensation penalties, besides sealing and other legal action wherever necessary.

The AI-enabled ICCC will monitor enforcement activities, camera feeds, violations, challans and action taken at construction sites. Special teams have been directed to respond immediately to reports of violations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to residents, vehicle owners, construction agencies, institutions, resident welfare associations and commercial establishments to comply with the restrictions.

She urged people not to bring restricted vehicles into the city, stop prohibited outdoor construction activities, use public transport and carpool wherever possible, and refrain from burning waste, dry leaves or other materials in the open.

She also appealed to citizens to report pollution-related violations to the concerned agencies and cooperate with enforcement teams.