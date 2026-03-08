Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi chokes on poor air as city records hottest early March in 50 yrs

Delhi chokes on poor air as city records hottest early March in 50 yrs

AQI crossed 200 in Delhi after three days of 'moderate' air quality as IMD data showed the city recorded its hottest first week of March day in 50 years

For Sunday, skies are expected to remain clear, with maximum temperatures around 34–36 degrees Celsius.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Even as winter has receded and summer appears to have arrived early in the national capital, Delhi’s air quality continues to remain toxic. On Sunday, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood above 200, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.
 
The deterioration follows three consecutive days during which air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ range. Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System indicate that the AQI is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category over the next two days before worsening again on Tuesday.
 
Delhi AQI readings across monitoring stations
 
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI readings recorded at several monitoring stations across the national capital on Sunday morning were as follows:
 
 
Anand Vihar: 293

Bawana: 286
ITO: 247
Mundka: 324
Punjabi Bagh: 278
RK Puram: 260
Vivek Vihar: 286
 
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.
 
High levels of pollution may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, especially among children, the elderly, and people with respiratory illnesses.
 
Delhi records hottest first week of March in 50 years
 
In an unusually hot start to March, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded during the first week of the month in the past 50 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported PTI.
 
Weather data from the past five decades shows that the earlier highest maximum temperature during the first seven days of March at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, was 34.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 5, 1999.
 
With the mercury touching 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, it has now become the hottest day in the first week of March during the 50-year period, an IMD official said.
 
IMD data from 2011 onwards shows that the second-highest temperature during the first week of March was recorded in 2016, when the mercury settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
According to the IMD bulletin, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 1–2 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, with no large change during the subsequent three days.
 
Temperatures are then expected to rise again by 1–2 degrees Celsius on March 11, 2026, followed by a fall of 1–2 degrees Celsius thereafter. Overall, temperatures are likely to remain markedly above normal over the next seven days.
 
For Sunday, skies are expected to remain clear, with maximum temperatures around 34–36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature near 18 degrees Celsius.
 

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

