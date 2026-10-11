Delhi protest Day 2: CJP leaders released, traffic curbs to continue

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were placed under preventive detention on Sunday morning, have been released by the executive magistrate court, according to CJP legal head Ratna Singh.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police thwarted the CJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. More than 7,000 protesters, including opposition leaders, former chief ministers and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, were detained amid an unprecedented security deployment across the capital. Rathee was released late on Saturday night.

Here are the top updates:

1. Dipke, Ranka and Das were detained from their flight after it landed in Delhi on Saturday. The executive magistrate court has released them.

2. Police detained more than 7,000 people across Delhi, including over 2,000 in the New Delhi area, news agency PTI reported. Jantar Mantar remained largely deserted as security personnel prevented protesters from reaching the designated protest site.

3. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces mounted an extensive security operation, with more than 30,000 personnel deployed across the capital. More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces assisted the police. Barricades, intensive checks and the closure of 45 metro stations disrupted movement across several parts of the city.

4. Former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were among those detained while attempting to join the protest. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and AISA president Neha were also detained.

5. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who lives abroad and had arrived to participate in the protest, was detained by police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday. He was released at around 3 am on Sunday.

6. Some protesters allegedly threw stones at security personnel near Akashwani Bhawan on Imtiaz Ali Marg after jumping barricades around 1 pm. A similar incident was reported near the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place in the evening. Seven security personnel were injured, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal, who sustained an injury to his hand. Police are likely to register multiple FIRs over the alleged assaults, reported PTI.

7. Mamata Banerjee described the situation as a "Super Emergency", while Kejriwal said the security clampdown was worse than the Emergency. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of turning the "mother of democracy" into a "muzzled democracy". Rahul Gandhi, speaking from Chennai, urged young people to continue protesting and said the opposition would defeat those who had attacked the Constitution.

8. Traffic restrictions will continue for a second consecutive day in the national capital, with diversions likely at 30 key points. Diversions will be enforced from 6 am. Police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra time while travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi.

9. The BJP accused the opposition of attempting to destabilise the country and described the protest as a flop show. BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and the CJP of acting with the backing of foreign forces. BJP leader Sambit Patra called the detentions a victory of democracy over mob rule, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the capital would not be held hostage.

10. Police conducted mock drills, monitored social media activity and scrutinised online posts linked to the proposed gathering. More than 200 content creators were reportedly under scrutiny. Liquor shops across Delhi were also closed as a precautionary measure. Journalists alleged that they were detained despite displaying their press identity cards and that police seized their official phones.