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Home / India News / Delhi protests: DMRC tells SC no metro services were curtailed or cancelled

Delhi protests: DMRC tells SC no metro services were curtailed or cancelled

The DMRC said over 85 per cent of metro network (258 stations) remained fully operational, accessible and functional for commuters

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The DMRC said over 85 per cent of metro network (258 stations) remained fully operational (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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There was no curtailment or cancellation of metro train services during the recent protests in the national capital and the entry and exit were restricted in 45 out of the 303 stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The DMRC said over 85 per cent of metro network (258 stations) remained fully operational, accessible and functional for commuters.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the DMRC said the entry and exit were restricted in only 45 out of 303 stations, accounting for only 15 per cent of the entire network.

It said the entry and exit regulations were undertaken pursuant to the assessment of law enforcement agencies and in accordance with their directions.

 

"The actual number of passengers who boarded the metro on October 10, 2026 was 32 lakh approx, as against approximately 58 lakh passengers on a normal second Saturday," the DMRC said. 

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The corporation filed the compliance report in pursuance to the apex court's October 9 order.

While hearing a plea against the closure of various metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the October 10 protest in the national capital, the apex court had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had also directed the DMRC and others to file a compliance affidavit.

The protest call was given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

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Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro Delhi Protest Supreme Court

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST