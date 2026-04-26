Delhi records hottest day of 2026 as IMD warns of heatwave across India

The intense heatwave has tightened its grip across north and central India, with Delhi recording its highest maximum temperature of the year so far on Saturday. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, logged a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, which is 5.1 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continuing heatwave and humid weather conditions across several regions. Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, as well as parts of central India. Similar conditions are expected in Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Warm night conditions are also expected in isolated parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi on alert as heatwave likely to persist

With heatwave conditions persisting in the national capital, the IMD said similar weather is likely to continue on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day of rising mercury. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places.

Sustained surface winds are expected to reach 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. For Monday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, indicating that heatwave conditions are likely to continue.

Rain, thunderstorms likely across regions despite heat

Despite prevailing summer conditions, scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over large parts of northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may also witness rainfall and thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph. In east and northeast India, fairly widespread rainfall is likely, with areas such as Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal expected to receive heavy rainfall. Thunder squalls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph may occur in parts of the northeast.

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Southern states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana may experience isolated rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.