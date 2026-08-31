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Home / India News / Delhi remains cloudy; red alert in Chhattisgarh and Odisha for heavy rain

Delhi remains cloudy; red alert in Chhattisgarh and Odisha for heavy rain

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, while heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in several states across the country

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Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.2 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 
 
The city received no rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am, according to IMD data.
 
Delhi's air quality was in the 'Moderate' category on Monday, with the average air quality index (AQI) at 118, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with no rain in Delhi on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 36 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi received no rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am Monday. The minimum temperature was 27.7 degrees Celsius, while the city's AQI remained in the 'Moderate' category.
 

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All India weather forecast

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall at some places over Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand.
 
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, West Bengal and Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, parts of West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely over several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.
 
Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
 
Squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Squally weather is also expected over parts of the central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh.
 

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:52 AM IST