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Home / India News / Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail to attend a wedding

Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail to attend a wedding

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai allowed the plea by Imam seeking interim bail for a week to attend his cousin's wedding

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail for seven days from October 4 to activist Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. 
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai allowed the plea by Imam seeking interim bail for a week to attend his cousin's wedding. 
The court granted interim bail to Imam from October 4 to October 10. 
Umar Khalid, Imam and several others were booked under the anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. 
The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured. 
 
Earlier on July 4, a Delhi court rejected the bail applications of Khalid and Imam in the case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. 
Umar Khalid and Imam had sought bail, contending that their continued incarceration without commencement of trial violated their fundamental right to liberty.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 5:35 PM IST