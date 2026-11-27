Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday, with the city-wide Air Quality Index (AQI) at 220 at 8 am, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The reading was slightly lower than Thursday’s 226, while PM2.5 remained the prominent pollutant.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, 55 reported valid readings. Of these, 38 recorded AQI levels above 200, while two entered the ‘very poor’ category, with readings above 300.

Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded the lowest AQI at 125, followed by Pusa (DPCC) at 135 and Lodhi Road at 141. IMD Lodhi Road recorded 142, while Najafgarh stood at 146. These locations were in the ‘moderate’ category.

Air quality across the National Capital Region ( NCR ) remained largely in the ‘poor’ category. Gurugram recorded the highest AQI among the neighbouring cities at 291, followed by Faridabad and Greater Noida at 231 each. Noida's air quality index stood at 229.

Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest AQI among the 286 cities covered in the CPCB’s latest national bulletin, issued on November 26 at 4 pm. Its AQI stood at 355, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Anpara in Uttar Pradesh followed at 310, while Ballabgarh in Haryana recorded 305.