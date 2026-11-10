Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; Pusa records highest reading at 392

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category two days after Diwali, with the national capital recording a city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304 at 8 am on Tuesday, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Morning readings showed pollution levels remained elevated across the capital, with PM2.5 remaining the dominant pollutant.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, 57 reported valid data; 55 recorded AQI levels above 200, and 29 registered readings above 300. None of the stations entered the ‘severe’ category, with readings remaining below 400.

Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

Pusa (IITM) recorded the highest AQI at 392, followed by Chandni Chowk at 389, NSUT Jaffarpur at 381 and Commonwealth Sports Complex at 379. Talkatora Garden recorded 370, followed by JNU at 369, North Campus of Delhi University at 368, CRRI Mathura Road at 367 and IIT Delhi at 366.

Meanwhile, Gurugram also recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, with an AQI of 322, while Noida's AQI stood at 310. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 228, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

The elevated pollution levels followed a sharp post-Diwali spike on Sunday night, when PM2.5 concentrations in Akshardham reached 760.99 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 pm, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. The hourly concentration was more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre. The spike came amid reports of residents bursting firecrackers beyond the 10 pm deadline prescribed by the Supreme Court.

The elevated pollution levels also come against the backdrop of expanded winter pollution-control measures introduced in Delhi from November 1. These include restrictions on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital, subject to specified exemptions, as well as enforcement of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate are denied fuel at petrol pumps.