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Home / India News / Delhi's AQI settles at 348 in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen

Delhi's AQI settles at 348 in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen

The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 348 (very poor), as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 373 at 4 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Board of Pollution Control

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

New Delhi: People stroll amid smog after air quality deteriorates, near India Gate in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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The national capital woke up to yet another day of 'very poor' air quality on Saturday morning, with forecasts pointing to further deterioration in the next few days.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 348 (very poor), as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 373 at 4 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Out of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the city, seven recorded AQI in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning.

 

According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is expected to deteriorate further in the next few days.

Several weather stations saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above the normal and 0.2 degree more than Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution Deli air pollution

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First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST