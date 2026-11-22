Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several monitoring stations across the city, however, reported air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Five stations across the city recorded AQI readings above 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category. IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, recorded the highest AQI at 377, followed by Uttam Nagar at 341, Sirifort at 319, Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 309 and NSIT Jaffarpur at 308.

Among other stations, CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 298, followed by Chandni Chowk at 297, Punjabi Bagh at 292 and Commonwealth Sports Complex at 291. Badarpur and North Campus of Delhi University both recorded 288, while Bawana stood at 265 and Jahangirpuri at 261.

At the other end, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI at 143, followed by Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 155 and Pusa at 160. PM2.5 and PM10 were identified as the prominent pollutants in the city’s air quality readings.

Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

NCR cities record mixed air quality

Air quality across neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) cities remained mixed on Sunday. Noida recorded an AQI of 210, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, while Gurugram stood at 200 and Faridabad at 128, both in the ‘moderate’ category.

Among other NCR cities, Bahadurgarh recorded an AQI of 283, followed by Manesar at 281, Bhiwadi at 259, Ballabgarh at 234 and Panchgaon at 218. Ghaziabad stood at 213, while Greater Noida recorded 171.

‘Delhi air quality better this year’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said strict enforcement and regulations had improved the city's air quality this year compared to the past 10 years.

"In Delhi over the last 10 years, the AQI is better this year, and the people of Delhi are feeling a sense of relief this time. This is an achievement for Delhi. This was achieved by enforcing strictness; we introduced the necessary rules, regulations, and policies that were needed," Gupta said while addressing students during the inauguration of a new academic block at Kamla Nehru College and university-special buses for students.