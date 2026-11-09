A day after Diwali celebrations, a thick layer of smog continued to hang over Delhi on Monday morning, with the city's air quality remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. The city-level Air Quality Index ( AQI ) stood at 368 at 7 am, with PM2.5 emerging as the prominent pollutant, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) real-time data.

The morning readings reflected the severity of pollution across the capital. Of the 54 monitoring stations reporting valid data, all recorded AQI levels above 200, while 50 registered readings above 300. Fifteen locations had entered the ‘severe’ category, with readings exceeding 400.

Under the CPCB's National Burari Crossing and Sonia Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 441 each, followed by Vivek Vihar at 437, Delhi Technological University at 434 and North Campus of Delhi University and Jahangirpuri at 433 each. Rohini recorded 430, while Bawana registered 424.Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 301 and 400 are categorised as ‘very poor’, while those between 401 and 500 fall in the ‘severe’ category.

The post-Diwali pollution spike was particularly evident in the concentration of fine particulate matter. According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PM2.5 levels in Akshardham reached 760.99 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 pm on Sunday, more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre. This is an hourly concentration compared against a 24-hour guideline, rather than a like-for-like average.

Pollution levels remained elevated across the National Capital Region (NCR). Bahadurgarh recorded an AQI of 389, the highest among the neighbouring cities in the uploaded CPCB dataset. Noida stood at 340, followed by Faridabad at 334, Gurugram at 316, Manesar at 338, Ghaziabad at 366 and Greater Noida at 293. Bhiwadi recorded 300. The spike came as residents burst firecrackers beyond the 10 pm deadline prescribed by the Supreme Court. The court had permitted certified green crackers during two restricted windows, 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm, on November 7 and 8. However, reports from several neighbourhoods indicated that firecrackers continued to be burst beyond the permitted hours, despite restrictions. According to media reports, conventional firecrackers were also burst in several parts of the capital, with pollution levels rising sharply in the hours following the celebrations.

The national picture showed that Khora in Uttar Pradesh had the highest AQI among the 288 cities with valid readings in the CPCB's 7 am dataset, at 400. Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab and Bahadurgarh in Haryana followed at 389 each. Rohtak recorded 379, Bhiwani 377 and Khairthal in Rajasthan 376. Delhi's AQI of 368 placed it among the more polluted cities in the country.

Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) is in force across Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III on November 6 after pollution levels deteriorated into the ‘severe’ category. The measures include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, restrictions on certain diesel vehicles, and additional curbs on industrial and polluting activities. At the other end of the spectrum, Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the lowest AQI at 19, followed by Madikeri in Karnataka at 39. Brajrajnagar in Odisha registered 50, while Chamarajanagar and Vijayapura in Karnataka recorded 51 each. These locations were in the ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ categories.

Stage III restrictions are in addition to measures under the first two stages of Grap, which include intensified road cleaning, water sprinkling, dust-control measures, higher parking fees and efforts to strengthen public transport.

The restrictions also come against the backdrop of the expanded winter pollution-control measures introduced in Delhi from November 1, including restrictions on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital, subject to exemptions, and enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that air quality could slip into the ‘severe’ category from November 9 and remain there over the subsequent few days. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds and poor ventilation, could hinder the dispersal of pollutants, while vehicular emissions, industrial activity, stubble burning and firecracker smoke add to the pollution load.

Prolonged exposure to very poor air can cause respiratory illness, while severe air quality can affect even healthy people and seriously impact those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.