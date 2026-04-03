Delhi sees cloudy skies as IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms across India

India is witnessing a rapid shift in weather patterns with the onset of early summer, as widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds impact several parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for hailstorms, heavy rainfall and squally winds in isolated regions, even as temperatures show a mixed trend. In Delhi, residents woke up to stormy conditions on Friday, with strong surface winds and overcast skies keeping the weather pleasant. However, visibility in the region dropped due to high dust levels in the atmosphere, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the ‘poor’ category. At 9 am, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 224, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with a spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 20–30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures, with the maximum settling around 30–32 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 20–22 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues alert for Northwest India

States and Union Territories including Jammu & Kashmir–Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph.

The IMD has also warned of thunder squalls with wind speeds of 50–70 kmph and isolated hailstorm activity across the region. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir–Ladakh.

Storms, gusty winds to sweep most of the country

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness thunderstorms with winds of 40–60 kmph, going up to 70 kmph over Bihar and Jharkhand. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also likely to receive scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms.

Widespread rain in Northeast

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states are likely to see fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speeds may reach 30–50 kmph, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

South India to see some showers

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Coastal and interior regions are both likely to be affected.

Advisory issued for fishermen

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into parts of the Arabian Sea, including central and northern areas and the Gujarat coast, due to rough conditions.

Temperature forecast

Maximum temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over northwest India initially before falling by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. Central, east and west India could see a gradual increase of 2 or 4 degrees Celsius, while temperatures elsewhere are expected to remain stable.