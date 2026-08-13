Delhi sees humid day; heavy rain alert issued for eastern coastal states

Delhi residents woke up to a humid and cloudy Thursday morning as temperatures rose after a brief spell of rain brought some relief from the heat.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecast generally cloudy skies during the day, with light rain or drizzle possible towards the evening or night.

The weather is likely to remain humid through the day, with the rise in temperatures following the recent rainfall expected to add to the discomfort. The capital has seen intermittent rain in recent days, with the latest spell temporarily bringing down temperatures.

Similar conditions are expected across the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The IMD forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions across Delhi-NCR, with temperatures broadly in the 29–36 degrees Celsius range.

The IMD has forecast a continuing wet spell over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, with light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of the region through August 16.

Monsoon activity continues over India

The IMD has issued stronger rainfall warnings for several other parts of north and central India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places over Jharkhand, while Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha could see heavy to very heavy rain.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other areas.

Heavy rainfall is likely across a wide belt, including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Karnataka, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, the northeastern states, Rajasthan, south interior Karnataka, West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in parts of central, eastern, northeastern and southern India. Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Heavy rain is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and several other states.