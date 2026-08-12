Delhi sees sunny morning; floods and landslides disrupt life across India

Delhi residents woke up to a sunny morning on Wednesday after a few days of overcast skies and early morning showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rainfall in the national capital during the afternoon or evening, with the sky likely to remain generally cloudy.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The forecast comes after several days of rainfall and humid conditions in the capital. Rain on Tuesday also caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several locations, and affected flight operations.

Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram and Faridabad, were under a yellow warning in the IMD's nowcast. No other warning was indicated for the remaining parts of Delhi-NCR..

Heavy rain warning across several states

The monsoon remains active across large parts of India, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

Very heavy rainfall is likely over eastern Rajasthan, parts of West Bengal, central Maharashtra and Odisha. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph over Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Floods, landslides disrupt normal life

The continuing monsoon spell has caused significant disruption in several states.

In Assam, floods have killed at least 100 people and affected nearly 170,000, according to an official toll reported earlier. Floodwaters have submerged more than 14,000 hectares of agricultural land, while villages in worst-hit areas, including Sivasagar, have been inundated. Thousands of people have been moved to temporary relief camps.

Himachal Pradesh is also facing prolonged disruption from heavy rain, landslides and cloudbursts. As of August 11, 204 roads remained blocked across the state, including two national highways. Mandi was the worst-affected district, with 80 roads closed, followed by Kullu with 56. The state has reported 70 direct disaster-related deaths since June 30, while damage to public property has crossed ₹910 crore.

In West Bengal, heavy rain left several parts of Kolkata waterlogged on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and slowing public transport. Waterlogging persisted in some areas even after the rain eased, with commuters facing delays and diversions.

(With inputs from agencies)