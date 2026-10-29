Delhi stays under blanket of poor air as AQI holds at 229, NCR air worsens

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) at 229 at 7 am, marginally higher than Wednesday’s 228, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) All India AQI portal. Both PM2.5 and PM10 were identified as prominent pollutants in the city-level report.

Pollution was widespread across the capital. Of the 59 monitoring stations listed for Delhi, 39 recorded AQI levels above 200. Three stations reported readings above 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category.

Uttam Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 339, followed by Mundka at 336 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 307. CRRI Mathura Road registered 297, while Jahangirpuri recorded 294. Punjabi Bagh and Vivek Vihar reported readings of 286 and 277, respectively.

The lowest reading among Delhi’s reporting stations was recorded at Lodhi Road, where the AQI stood at 129. Ghoga followed at 132, while IMD Lodhi Road recorded 148. These readings were still in the ‘moderate’ category.

Neighbouring cities also reported elevated pollution levels. Noida recorded an AQI of 235, followed by Manesar at 228 and Gurugram at 227. Greater Noida stood at 209, while Ghaziabad recorded 171 and Faridabad 131, according to the CPCB’s 7 am city-level data. Noida, Manesar, Gurugram and Greater Noida were in the ‘poor’ category, while Ghaziabad and Faridabad remained in the ‘moderate’ category.

The national picture showed significant variation across cities. Bhiwadi in Rajasthan recorded the highest AQI among the 264 cities with valid readings in the uploaded CPCB dataset, at 296. Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh followed at 291, while Panchgaon in Haryana recorded 275. Kaithal in Haryana registered 265 and Ballabgarh 263.

At the other end of the spectrum, Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the lowest AQI at 21, placing it in the ‘good’ category. Suakati in Odisha followed at 23, while Nayagarh in the state recorded 24. Raipur in Chhattisgarh registered 25, the same as Baripada in Odisha.

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs. PM10 comprises particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less. Both can originate from vehicle emissions, road and construction dust, industrial activity and the burning of fuels. Weather conditions influence how pollutants disperse, although the readings alone do not establish the cause of Thursday’s pollution levels.

Under the CPCB’s National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 101 and 200 fall in the ‘moderate’ category, 201-300 are classified as ‘poor’, and 301-400 as ‘very poor’. Poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while very poor air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.