Delhi to get 2,800 new electric AC buses under PM E-Drive scheme in 2027

The Delhi government has decided to induct 2,800 new AC low-floor electric buses in the national capital under Phase-I of the PM E-Drive scheme, with the buses expected to start operating from next year.

The initiative is aimed at reducing pollution and further strengthening Delhi's public transport system, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Delhi government also plans to expand its public transport fleet to around 14,000 buses by 2028-29.

The move comes as part of the government's efforts to strengthen public transportation infrastructure and reduce pollution in the capital.

Earlier in July, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) introduced bus service, Route 753 Ext, on an experimental basis, to cater for the needs of commuters plying between Central Delhi and several residential areas in West Delhi.

The new route would provide direct bus connectivity for residents of Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Hastsal, Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Hari Nagar and adjoining areas to Mori Gate, Kashmere Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station, an official statement said.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the launch of the new route reflects the government's commitment to making public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly.

The Minister said the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is continuously expanding public transport services to ensure that residents have access to a safe, convenient and citizen-centric transport system.

PMO Advisor Tarun Kapoor had also said promoting electric vehicles across the country is essential to reducing India's dependence on imported oil and will require the combined efforts of the Centre, state governments and industry.

"We want to promote electric vehicles across the country. All stakeholders, whether state governments or industry, have an important role to play. We want to reduce our dependence on imported oil," he said.