Delhi to get rain, thunderstorms today; heavy rain alert for Sep 13, 14

Delhi residents woke up to a humid morning on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky. It also predicts one or two spells of light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at many places.

The city may also receive moderate rainfall at isolated places from early morning to forenoon, followed by another spell of light rain during the afternoon to evening.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, was 27.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 1.8 degrees above normal. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 30-32 degrees Celsius on September 12.

Rainfall was recorded at several locations across Delhi-NCR on Friday. It is expected to continue over the capital in the coming days. The all-India bulletin has also flagged isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 13 and 14.

All India weather forecast

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, the northeastern states, Odisha, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also experience thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of Vidarbha, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim.

The IMD has forecast further heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday, particularly over Gujarat, Maharashtra and western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, parts of Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa and the northeastern states.