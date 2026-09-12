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Home / India News / Delhi to get rain, thunderstorms today; heavy rain alert for Sep 13, 14

Delhi to get rain, thunderstorms today; heavy rain alert for Sep 13, 14

The capital is likely to see a cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorms, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of central India, Telangana and Vidarbha

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For Saturday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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Delhi residents woke up to a humid morning on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky. It also predicts one or two spells of light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at many places. 
The city may also receive moderate rainfall at isolated places from early morning to forenoon, followed by another spell of light rain during the afternoon to evening. 
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, was 27.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 1.8 degrees above normal. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 30-32 degrees Celsius on September 12.  
Rainfall was recorded at several locations across Delhi-NCR on Friday. It is expected to continue over the capital in the coming days. The all-India bulletin has also flagged isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 13 and 14. 
 

All India weather forecast

The monsoon system remains active over central India. The low-pressure area that was over the coastal areas of south Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh has moved over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas and is likely to move west-northwestwards across southern Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next 24 hours. 

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For Saturday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, the northeastern states, Odisha, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. 
Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also experience thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of Vidarbha, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim. 
The IMD has forecast further heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday, particularly over Gujarat, Maharashtra and western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, parts of Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa and the northeastern states.
 

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:14 AM IST