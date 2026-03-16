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Home / India News / Delhi govt to build new flood monitoring centre before monsoon: Minister

Delhi govt to build new flood monitoring centre before monsoon: Minister

He laid the foundation stone of the centre at the LM Bund Office Complex in Shastri Nagar and said that the work would be completed before this year's monsoon

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Sahib

Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

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The Delhi government will construct a new Flood Control Monitoring Centre for better emergency response during the monsoon season, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone of the centre at the LM Bund Office Complex in Shastri Nagar and said that the work would be completed before this year's monsoon.

"Every monsoon, our engineers and field teams work day and night to monitor river levels, drainage systems, and vulnerable locations across Delhi. Facilities like this monitoring centre will ensure that coordination becomes smoother, and decisions can be taken quickly when the situation demands," he said.

 

The minister added that preparedness and timely coordination are the most important aspects of flood management.

"Our aim is simple: better monitoring, better coordination and faster response. This centre will act as a nerve centre during the monsoon season where officers and engineers can review the situation in real time and guide field operations accordingly," Singh said.

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According to officials, the project involves the construction of a dedicated building that will function as a central flood control monitoring centre for the department.

"The estimated cost of the project is Rs 355.72 lakh; it is scheduled to be completed by June 25, ahead of the peak monsoon period," a statement said.

The ground floor of the building will house the main 'Flood Control Room', which will be used for monitoring river water levels, reviewing field reports and coordinating emergency responses during the flood season, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

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