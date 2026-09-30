Delhi to remain dry as heavy rain forecast for south, Northeast India

Delhi is likely to remain dry with mainly clear skies on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rain across the national capital, and no weather warning has been issued for any Delhi area on Wednesday.

The dry spell is likely to continue until October 5. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius from Thursday, while the minimum could gradually rise to 23-25 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Delhi recorded light rain at some places during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. Ridge recorded 2.2 mm of rain, Palam 1 mm and Ayanagar 0.7 mm, while Safdarjung recorded trace rainfall. No rain was recorded at the main stations between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

The capital remained cooler than normal on Tuesday. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, while the minimum was 21 degrees Celsius, also 2.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at Ridge fell to 16.9 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of September 25.

Heavy rain forecast in south India, Northeast

Several parts of southern and northeastern India are expected to receive rain on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya; interior Karnataka; Kerala and Mahe; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms are also expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Odisha.

In the Northeast, rainfall is likely to remain active over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya through October 5, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday.

Southern India is also expected to remain wet. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over south interior Karnataka through Wednesday, while scattered rain is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive scattered rain on Wednesday, with rainfall becoming more widespread from October 1.

Meanwhile, a depression over coastal Myanmar and the adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over coastal Myanmar, adjoining southeast Bangladesh and the northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. It is then expected to move northwestwards towards southeast Bangladesh and adjoining parts of Myanmar, Mizoram and Tripura.

The IMD has forecast squally weather, along and off the north Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts and adjoining parts of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected areas.