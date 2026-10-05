Delhi to remain hot today; heavy rain likely in parts of South India

Delhi is headed for another hot, dry day on Monday, with clear skies and no rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The dry weather conditions may change slightly on Tuesday. The IMD has forecast very light rain or drizzle at a few places in Delhi on October 6, along with a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon or evening and a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Sunday, 2.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 24.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung or other major stations across Delhi during the day.

Heavy rain likely in parts of South India

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms with winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected over parts of Karnataka and the Northeast. Strong surface winds are also likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD expects rainfall to continue over parts of southern India in the coming days. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and south interior Karnataka are likely to see heavy rain on October 6 as well, while rainfall activity is expected over several other parts of the south.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of central and southern India. The IMD said conditions are likely to become favourable for its further withdrawal from Marathwada and Vidarbha, more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and some parts of Telangana and north interior Karnataka over the next two to three days.