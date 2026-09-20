Delhi to remain largely dry as southwest monsoon begins withdrawal: IMD

Delhi is likely to remain dry over the coming week as the southwest monsoon begins withdrawing from northwest India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies in the capital before mainly clear weather sets in.

The monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan, with conditions favourable for further withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Saurashtra-Kutch.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is likely to remain partly cloudy on Sunday, with no rain expected during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to become mainly clear from Monday and remain largely dry through the week, with maximum temperatures in the 33-36 degrees Celsius range.

The IMD has forecast no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days.

Weather across India

Rainfall is likely to remain active over several parts of central, eastern and southern India, even as the monsoon begins its seasonal retreat from northwest India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and the southern peninsula.

In central India, rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, with isolated very heavy showers possible in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Eastern India is likely to see widespread rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gangetic West Bengal, with rain also expected across Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

The Northeast is likely to receive scattered rainfall, with heavier showers possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In western India, rain is expected over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Several parts of southern India are also likely to receive rainfall. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to see fairly widespread showers, while heavy rainfall is possible over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.