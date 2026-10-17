Delhi to see clear skies today as heavy rain threatens parts of South India

Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies on Saturday, after rainfall earlier this week brought down temperatures across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rain in the city today, with the maximum temperature expected to settle between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD’s latest Delhi forecast bulletin.

Delhi weather: Latest updates

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Friday, October 16, while the maximum stood at 31.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 3.9 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day, while the maximum rose by 3.5 degrees Celsius over the same period.

The recent showers brought a dip in temperatures and temporary relief from the warmer conditions. The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next several days.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius until October 20, before rising to 32-34 degrees Celsius on October 21 and 22. Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain largely between 18 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain likely in southern states

While dry weather is expected in Delhi, rainfall activity is likely to remain significant across parts of southern India. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during October 16 to 22.

On Saturday, very heavy rainfall is likely over south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with wind speeds potentially reaching 40-50 kmph. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely in parts of interior Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

The IMD has also forecast rainfall over parts of the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, over the coming days. Rainfall is likely to be more limited across much of the rest of the country.