Delhi to see cloudy skies today as monsoon withdrawal begins across India

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.6 degrees above the seasonal average, as the southwest monsoon began its withdrawal from parts of northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies over the national capital on Saturday, with no rain expected. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was 82 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weather office has forecast similar conditions on Sunday, with the maximum temperature likely to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to become mainly clear from September 21, with maximum temperatures likely to rise to 34-36 degrees Celsius between September 21 and 23. No rain has been forecast for Delhi through September 25.

The IMD said conditions had become favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan on September 19.

Rain remains active across India

On Saturday, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Fairly widespread rain is expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

In eastern India, rain is forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and West Bengal on Saturday. Andaman and Nicobar Islands may receive heavy to very heavy rain.

The northeast is also likely to see active monsoon showers, with rain over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over the latter four states during September 19-20.

In western India, Gujarat is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Saturday, while Goa and Maharashtra are expected to see rain and thunderstorms at isolated places.

Southern India is likely to remain wet through the coming days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, while Karnataka and Telangana are also expected to receive rain. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana during different periods through September 24.

The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas on Saturday and gradually move west-northwestwards towards the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts over the following three to four days.