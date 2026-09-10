Delhi to see cloudy skies today; heavy rain alert in Odisha, Jharkhand

Delhi residents woke up to a relatively warmer morning on Thursday as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was 1.6 degrees Celsius above the season's average.

The city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 135 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

While the IMD has not forecast heavy rainfall for Delhi today, the national capital is likely to remain partly cloudy with some rainfall expected throughout the week.

Odisha, Jharkhand among states under heavy rain alert

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, reaching 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Telangana.

Lightning is also likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Hot and humid conditions in the south

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while hot and humid conditions are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather department has also warned of squally winds reaching 40–50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph over the North and Central Bay of Bengal and along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough, and fishermen have been advised against venturing into these waters.