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Home / India News / Delhi to see cool morning, clear skies; IMD forecasts rain in South India

Delhi to see cool morning, clear skies; IMD forecasts rain in South India

Delhi is forecast to remain dry with a maximum temperature of around 32°C on Monday, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rain

pleasant weather, clear sky

Delhi is expected to remain largely dry over the next several days, with maximum temperatures likely to rise gradually | Image: Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies on Monday, with the maximum temperature forecast at around 32 degrees Celsius, as the national capital returns to dry weather following rain and thunderstorms earlier this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over parts of south peninsular India, with heavy showers expected in several areas through October 23.

Delhi weather this morning

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Sunday, October 18, according to IMD's city weather report. The maximum temperature stood at 31.7 degrees Celsius, while no rainfall was recorded in the preceding 24 hours. 
 
For Monday, the weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky, with the minimum temperature likely to remain around 18–20 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 31–33 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi weather forecast: Temperatures may rise

Delhi is expected to remain largely dry over the next several days, with maximum temperatures likely to rise gradually. The IMD's forecast indicates daytime highs of around 31to 33 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, increasing to 32 to 34 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. 
By the weekend, maximum temperatures could reach 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the upper teens to around 20 degrees Celsius.

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India weather update: Heavy rain likely in South India

The IMD has forecast a prolonged spell of rainfall over south peninsular India through October 23. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive isolated heavy showers, while Kerala, Mahe and south interior Karnataka are also expected to see heavy rainfall during the period. 
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema were among the areas forecast to receive heavy rain during the weekend. Rainfall activity is expected to remain more concentrated over the southern peninsula than across much of northern and central India.
Meanwhile, parts of western India, including Konkan, Goa, Marathwada and central Maharashtra, may see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has also indicated hot and humid conditions over Goa.
 

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 8:57 AM IST