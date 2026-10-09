Friday, October 09, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to see cooler day; heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand, southern states

Delhi to see cooler day; heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand, southern states

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.

imd weather forecast today

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikall. (File Photo: PTIRepresentative)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi is likely to see a dip in temperatures on Friday, with the maximum temperature forecast to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies. The IMD has not forecast any rain for the day.
 
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 1.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 24.1 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal. The IMD has forecast a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by no significant change for two to three days and a gradual rise thereafter.
 
 

Heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand, southern states

 
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
 
Meanwhile, thunderstorms with lightning and winds are also likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD has further predicted isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Assam and Meghalaya, parts of the northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and south interior Karnataka.

Also Read

Q2 result

Q2FY27 results today: Anand Rathi, Poonawalla Fincorp to announce earnings

US visa, H4, H1B

US green card suspension: What it means for Indian IT workers on H-1B visas

fertilisers

Agrichem majors face earnings cuts as weak demand, higher costs weighpremium

EL NINO

El Nino to continue to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in Dec: WMO

Shaji | Image: https://nabventures.in

Micro lenders must map climate risk in underwriting, says report

 
The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, while hot and humid conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa.
 

Rainfall expected across eastern and northeastern India

 
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, East and west Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.
 
In northeast India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
Across northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds.
 
The IMD on Thursday said that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Maharashtra, some parts of Goa, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha, and additional parts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. It added that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from parts of eastern India and the northern peninsula, as well as many parts of northeast India, over the next three to four days.

More From This Section

thali food plate

Home-cooked meals get 10% dearer in Sep on higher onion, oil, LPG prices

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, N Chandrababu

Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, raises key development issues of state

liquor shop, liquor ban

Liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on Oct 9 and 10 ahead of protests

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a delegation of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association in Mumbai.

MP draws ₹90,000 crore investment proposals, 14,000 jobs in sight

Supreme Court

Supreme Court asks Centre to frame statutory rules for pharma marketing

Topics : Delhi weather IMD weather forecast India Meteorological Department BS Web Reports Indian monsoon southwest monsoon

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 9:12 AM IST