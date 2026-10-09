Delhi to see cooler day; heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand, southern states

Delhi is likely to see a dip in temperatures on Friday, with the maximum temperature forecast to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies. The IMD has not forecast any rain for the day.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 1.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 24.1 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal. The IMD has forecast a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by no significant change for two to three days and a gradual rise thereafter.

Heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand, southern states

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with lightning and winds are also likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD has further predicted isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Assam and Meghalaya, parts of the northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and south interior Karnataka.

The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, while hot and humid conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa.

Rainfall expected across eastern and northeastern India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, East and west Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.

In northeast India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Across northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds.

The IMD on Thursday said that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Maharashtra, some parts of Goa, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha, and additional parts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. It added that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from parts of eastern India and the northern peninsula, as well as many parts of northeast India, over the next three to four days.