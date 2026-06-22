Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms; heavy rain alert in northeast India

As the week begins, Delhi is set to get some relief from the scorching heat. Residents woke up to a warm and sunny morning, with some respite likely as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall later in the day on June 22.

Delhi weather forecast for today

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies in the national capital, with the possibility of a spell of light rain towards the afternoon or evening. The rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 60 kmph.

Slow progression of monsoon

Conditions remain favourable for its further progress over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon continues to advance steadily across the country, albeit at a slower pace than expected.Conditions remain favourable for its further progress over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon continues its advance across the country, keeping rainfall activity active over the Northeast, the west coast, and large parts of peninsular India.

Red alert in Assam, Meghalaya

The IMD has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana.

IMD warns against thunderstorms

Thunderstorm activity will remain widespread across the country. Rajasthan is under a warning for thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60–70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph. Similar weather, with winds of 50–60 kmph, is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are forecast over parts of Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, among other regions.

The IMD has also predicted dust storms in some parts of Rajasthan.

Heatwave conditions prevail

Heatwave conditions may persist in some pockets of Vidarbha, parts of Madhya Pradesh, areas of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Bihar, and Telangana till June 24. Hot and humid conditions are also expected over Odisha and parts of interior Karnataka.