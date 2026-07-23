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Home / India News / Delhi to see light rain today; IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Delhi to see light rain today; IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day, while the IMD has issued red and orange warnings for parts of western and central India amid ongoing monsoon

Delhi Rains, Rain

A man covers his belongings at the Kartavya Path amid rainfall | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday after showers earlier helped cool the city. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a generally cloudy sky and a spell of very light rain at a few places from afternoon to night.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are likely to continue at speeds of 20-25 kmph during the day before easing to 10-15 kmph by night.
 
Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 69 at 9 am. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 51 and 100 falls in the 'satisfactory' category.
 
 
Across the country, the southwest monsoon is expected to remain active, with the IMD forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of western, central and northeastern India.
 
Weather across India

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The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the Gujarat region and Madhya Maharashtra.
 
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Saurashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha and western Rajasthan.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour are likely over Jharkhand, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are also expected over parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
 
Strong surface winds are also likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. 
 
IMD issues warnings
 
According to the IMD's colour-coded warning map, red alerts have been issued for parts of the Gujarat region and Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall.
 
Orange alerts are in place over eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, signalling the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the need for preparedness.
 
Most other parts of the country, including Delhi, are under yellow alerts, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning or heavy rainfall at isolated places.
 
The IMD has also warned of squally weather over adjoining sea areas. 
 

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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