Delhi to see overcast skies, light rain today as storms sweep across India

A fresh western disturbance is set to influence weather across large parts of India this weekend, interacting with local pre-monsoon conditions to trigger thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across multiple regions.

The system is expected to keep atmospheric conditions unstable over north, east and central India, resulting in a mix of cloud cover, brief spells of rain and sudden thunderstorm activity rather than prolonged rainfall.

Delhi to remain cloudy with light rain spells

In the national capital, Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies on April 4, with one or two brief spells of very light rain or drizzle.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may settle around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, offering relatively mild conditions compared to recent days.

However, weather conditions may turn active later in the day, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph.

Northwest braces for storms

Across northwest India—including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected to persist.

Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph, with isolated thunder squalls potentially touching 60–70 kmph. Hailstorm activity remains possible in isolated pockets, particularly over parts of Rajasthan and Punjab.

Another similar spell of unsettled weather is likely between April 7 and April 9, indicating a prolonged period of unstable weather.

Scattered storms likely in some regions

Eastern and central parts of the country, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, are also expected to experience scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorms.

These may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 kmph and 50 kmph. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar and Jharkhand, while brief but intense squalls could impact local areas.

Northeast, South to receive intermittent rain

In the northeast, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy showers expected over Arunachal Pradesh in the coming days.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds will remain a consistent feature across the region.

In southern India—including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh—isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 30–40 kmph, with intermittent activity continuing through the weekend.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during lightning activity and strong winds, particularly in open areas, even as temperatures remain relatively moderate in several regions.