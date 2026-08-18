Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies on Tuesday, with very light to light rain at a few places from the morning to afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ). The national Capital is expected to record a minimum temperature of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. While the city-specific forecast indicates only light rainfall, the IMD's latest All India Weather Forecast has also placed Delhi under a warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 18. The contrast reflects the possibility of intense rain being highly localised. While most parts of Delhi may see only brief spells of very light to light rain, isolated areas could receive heavier rainfall. The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi on August 19 and 20.

During the past 24 hours, relative humidity in Delhi ranged between 58 per cent and 84 per cent, contributing to hot and humid conditions. The IMD said there was no significant change in either the minimum or maximum temperature during the period.

Heavy rain in most parts of India

The rainfall forecast for Delhi comes amid an active monsoon spell across several parts of the country. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, at places over Jharkhand. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and western Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in several states. Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Squally weather is also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, with winds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph in some areas.