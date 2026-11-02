Delhi traders claim ₹10,000-₹11,000 crore loss from INDIA bloc's rally

Delhi's trading sector suffered an estimated loss of ₹10,000-11,000 crore due to disruptions caused by the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal claimed on Sunday.

Goyal said around 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity of the rally venue were affected, with approximately 250,000 shops remaining closed out of the nearly 300,000 shops in these markets.

Speaking about the impact on traders, Goyal said the closures were largely due to panic over the expected arrival of a large number of people and vehicles for the rally.

"Due to the rally held at Ramlila Maidan today, about 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity were affected. These historic markets house approximately 3,00,000 shops. Based on data we received this evening from various WhatsApp groups-comprising traders from different markets under the CTA (Confederation of All India Traders)-about 80% of these shops-roughly 2,50,000 out of 3,00,000-remained closed today," he said.

He added that the movement of customers, suppliers and dealers from towns surrounding Delhi was also affected. According to Goyal, around 300,000 to 400,000 people who usually travel to the capital for business did not arrive.

Goyal further claimed that approximately 5,000 vehicles, including small tempos, trucks and larger trucks, could not operate, disrupting the transportation of goods from industrial areas and transport hubs to markets in Old Delhi and Central Delhi.

"The movement of goods-loading and unloading-was completely disrupted. During the peak Diwali season, these markets with individual turnovers collectively generate business worth approximately 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees. Even where shops remained open, sales were virtually non-existent; there were simply no customers," he said.

Claiming that the trading sector had suffered losses of around ₹10,000-11,000 crore, Goyal questioned who would compensate traders for the disruption.

"The question now arises: who will compensate for this loss, or who will make up for it-will the organisers do so?" he said.

Goyal said the losses were particularly significant as the markets were in the peak Diwali trading season, with Dhanteras shopping scheduled four days later. He added that the disruption had affected businesses dependent on daily movement of goods and customers.

Meanwhile, traders across Delhi's major commercial hubs also strongly opposed the INDIA bloc's mega rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, warning that holding a massive political gathering in the heart of the capital during the peak Diwali shopping season will paralyse wholesale markets, disrupt daily livelihoods, and cause business losses exceeding ₹2,000 crore.

Speaking to ANI, key office bearers of the Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA), based at Kashmere Gate-one of Asia's largest auto parts wholesale markets-clarified that while they are not opposed to democratic protests, the timing and choice of venue are disastrous for trade.

Terming the choice of venue and timing disastrous for retail and wholesale commerce, APMA members urged the administration to intervene, stating that gridlock and panic among outstation buyers would hit wholesale trade within a three-kilometre radius of Old Delhi and push thousands of daily-wage labourers into severe financial distress.

APMA President Vinay Narang said holding the rally in the centre of the capital right ahead of Diwali would choke key arterial wholesale hubs.

"We are not aligned with any political party, nor are we against democratic protests. But the timing and the venue are completely wrong. Ramlila Maidan is located in the middle of Asia's largest commercial zone-with major markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Daryaganj, Mori Gate, and Kashmere Gate within a three-kilometre radius," Narang said.

The INDIA bloc on Sunday held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attending the event.