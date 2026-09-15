Delhi traffic advisory: Curbs, diversions from 2 pm for Ind vs Afg T20

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India-Afghanistan second T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The traffic police have warned of traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations in and around the stadium area from 2 pm onwards.

According to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, the measures have been put in place to manage the movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue during the match. Commuters travelling through central Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.

Traffic Advisory | India–Afghanistan T20 Match In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 15.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking arrangements will be in place from 1400 hrs onwards. Commuters are advised to plan… pic.twitter.com/c5FQwTEqxW — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 15, 2026

The advisory comes after similar traffic arrangements were put in place for the series opener on September 13. For that match, Delhi Traffic Police had warned that restrictions or diversions could affect Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, JLN Marg and Mirdard Chowk between 2 pm and 11.45 pm.

The traffic police had also said that movement of goods vehicles would be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg during the match-day arrangements. Travellers have been advised to avoid roads around the stadium where possible and use alternate routes.

The India-Afghanistan three-match T20I series is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium , with the remaining matches scheduled for September 15 and 17. Afghanistan is the designated host for the series, although all three games are being held in Delhi.

For Tuesday's match, commuters have been advised to allow additional travel time and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Spectators are also expected to follow designated parking and traffic-management arrangements around the stadium.