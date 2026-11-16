Delhi traffic alert: IITF congestion, Chhath Puja curbs to affect commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, warning commuters of congestion around the venue between November 14 and November 27.

In a post on its X account, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid affected roads, use alternate routes and prefer public transport to minimise inconvenience. Motorists have also been asked to plan their journeys, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic personnel.

For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have also been put in place for the trade fair, with nearly 3,000 Delhi Police personnel deployed at the venue, ANI reported.

Fair would open to the general public from November 19, when a substantial increase in footfall is expected.

Parking facilities have been made available within the premises and in designated outdoor areas. E-rickshaws and shuttle services will also operate to facilitate movement within the venue, ANI reported.

Traffic restrictions for Chhath Puja

The Delhi Traffic Police had announced, on Saturday, traffic restrictions on roads leading to and adjoining several Yamuna ghats in view of Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16. The restrictions were scheduled to remain in force from 2 pm on Sunday, November 15, until 8 am on Monday, November 16, the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

The roads affected include Bundh Road, Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, roads in the I P Estate area and approach roads leading to the Yamuna ghats.

The traffic police said traffic on roads leading to and adjoining the ghats would be regulated on a need basis, depending on the movement of devotees and prevailing traffic conditions.