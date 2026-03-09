Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat token date: Eligibility, steps to get challan slip

Motorists in Delhi have a final opportunity to clear their pending traffic challans as the first National Lok Adalat of 2026 will be held on March 14. During the special session, people can settle their e-challans free of cost or pay a reduced penalty amount.

Tokens for the Lok Adalat will be issued starting Monday, March 9. The Delhi State Legal Services Authority will organise the special Lok Adalat from 10 am to 4 pm to facilitate the amicable settlement of compoundable traffic challans.

About the Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat token

Starting on March 9, the Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat token will be accessible. This Lok Adalat will be used to settle compoundable challans and notices that are still pending in virtual courts as of October 31, 2025. By scanning QR Code No. 1, litigants can see a detailed guide for downloading the challan slip.

How to download the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat Challan Slip?

· Visit the Official Portal and access the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat Portal.

· Enter your details like Vehicle Registration Number or Notice/Challan Number.

· The system will showcase compoundable challans (e.g., speeding, red-light violations) forwarded to Virtual Courts.

· Select your preferred Court Venue (e.g., Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini) and available time slot.

· Once confirmed, a download link for the token/appointment letter will display. Press to save the PDF.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026: Exam to be held on May 17, registration from April 23 · It is mandatory to bring a physical printout to the court, as no printing facilities are available on-site.

More about the Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat Token

The challan slip will include the Court Complex, Court Number, and Lok Adalat time for the challan's disposal. To resolve the challan, litigants should go to the designated court complex and the court number listed on their slip.

Traffic challans will be handled by all district court complexes, including Tis Hazari, Rouse Avenue, Patiala House, Karkardooma, Rohini, Dwarka, and Saket district courts.