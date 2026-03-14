Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Traffic Police conducts 5 drives to decongest roads near IGI Airport

Delhi Traffic Police conducts 5 drives to decongest roads near IGI Airport

During the five drives, 331 e-challans were issued, while 89 vehicles were prosecuted under the Vehicle of Concerned Authority (VoCA) provisions and 63 vehicles were towed away

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

According to an official statement, the drive was carried out in coordination with a multinational conglomerate and locals of Mehram Nagar village with the goal of decongesting roads and ensuring smoother traffic flow for passengers and commuters travelling to and from the airport. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted five special joint enforcement drives near the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport this week to remove encroachments, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the drive was carried out in coordination with a multinational conglomerate and locals of Mehram Nagar village with the goal of decongesting roads and ensuring smoother traffic flow for passengers and commuters travelling to and from the airport.

The Mehram Nagar village is located near Terminal 1 of the IGI airport.

Action was taken against unauthorised hawkers and vehicles parked in violation of traffic regulations along the roadside that were obstructing the flow of traffic, the statement read.

 

During the five drives, 331 e-challans were issued, while 89 vehicles were prosecuted under the Vehicle of Concerned Authority (VoCA) provisions and 63 vehicles were towed away.

Authorities also removed nine hawkers from the roadside during the enforcement action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

PNG users cannot obtain or retain LPG connections, notifies Centre

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

Nearly 100 stray dogs allegedly poisoned to death in Telangana village

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

J-K Police form SIT to probe assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Kerala seeks easing of curbs on commercial LPG supply amid shortage

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP to go solo in Punjab; Shah promises to put an end to drug menace

Topics : Delhi airport Delhi Traffic Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance